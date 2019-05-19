Frank R. Slifka
Frank R. Slifka, 76, of Salem Lakes, Wis., died May 15, 2019. Husband of Martha M. Slifka. Father of Frank Slifka and Elizabeth Slifka. Grandfather of Vince Felco. Brother of the late Bradley Slifka.
Funeral Mass Friday, May 24, 2019, at 3 p.m. at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church 6301 344th Ave New Munster, WI. 53152. Burial will follow in parish cemetery. Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com. The Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home of Twin Lakes, WI. is assisting the family.
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on May 19, 2019