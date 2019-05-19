Kenosha News

Frank Slifka

  • "My deepest sorrow to Martha and Frankie. Frank loved you..."
    - Dianne Droskoski
  • "Frank was a prince of a man. Ever wise, respectful and..."
    - Alexa Forman
Frank R. Slifka

Frank R. Slifka, 76, of Salem Lakes, Wis., died May 15, 2019. Husband of Martha M. Slifka. Father of Frank Slifka and Elizabeth Slifka. Grandfather of Vince Felco. Brother of the late Bradley Slifka.

Funeral Mass Friday, May 24, 2019, at 3 p.m. at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church 6301 344th Ave New Munster, WI. 53152. Burial will follow in parish cemetery. Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com. The Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home of Twin Lakes, WI. is assisting the family.


Published online at KenoshaNews.com on May 19, 2019
