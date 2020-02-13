Frankie Sue Mathis

1934 - 2020

Frankie Sue Mathis, age 85, of Kenosha, went peacefully to her heavenly home on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Tuesday was one month after her husband Glenn passed and their 66th wedding anniversary.

Born in Lepanto, Arkansas on August 7, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Gus and Minnie Wright. Frankie attended schools in Lepanto, AR and graduated from Libertyville High School.

On February 11, 1954, she was united in marriage to Samuel Glenn Mathis. They were married in the parsonage of the Baptist Tabernacle Church.

She was employed at Coopers Inc. (Jockey) when she first moved to Kenosha. She later worked at Sheridan Nursing Home and retired from Kenosha Memorial Hospital.

In retirement Glenn and Frankie moved to Burnsville, MS. There they built their dream retirement home and met many new friends. After a wonderful active 20 years they returned to Kenosha to be with their family.

Frankie was an active member of Temple Baptist Church, Fellowship Baptist Church, Glendale Baptist Church in Glen, MS and Kenosha Bible Church. In her churches Frankie served as a leader for Vacation Bible Schools, worked in the nursery, and was part of many serving committees and attended Sunday school classes all of her life. Glenn and Frankie enjoyed Square and Round Dancing for over 50 years in Kenosha and Corinth, MS.

Frankie is survived by her children, Michael (Sherri), Douglas (Teri), Beverly (Kent) Richards and Dedra (Wayne) Hanson. She is survived by seven grandchildren, Sarah (Jesse) Hardcastle, Tim (Bailey), Ashley (Brett) Jensen, Justin (Kristin), Samantha (Jason) Cardona, Whitney (Jason) Haley, Louis (Robbyn) Emery. She is also survived by 18 great grandchildren and her sisters Madeline Flippo and twin Johnnie (Art) Peters.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn and her siblings Allen Ray Wright, Martha Sue Williams, Maybelene Wright, Delmer Nichols, Elmer Nichols, Sylvia McCrory, Georgie Beason, Buster Wright, Bobby Wright, Lois Geno, Eugene Wright, Johnny B. Wright and granddaughter Katie Mathis.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the staff at The Addison Senior Living in Pleasant Prairie, WI and Heartland Hospice for their loving care and support during Frankie's final days.

The Funeral Service honoring Frankie's life will be held at Kenosha Bible Church on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. with visitation beginning at 4:00 p.m. A cake reception will follow the service.

