Frederick Miles Ramsey
Frederick Miles Ramsey, 73, beloved husband, father, uncle, and friend went to his Glory, Sunday, September 22, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Richard's Catholic Church, 1509 Grand Avenue, Racine, Wednesday, October 2, 2019, 11 a.m. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the Mass 10 a.m, to 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to , Parkinson's Foundation or the Wisconsin Humane Society have been suggested. Please see www.meredithfuneralhome.com for a complete obituary.
