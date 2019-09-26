Kenosha News

Frederick Miles Ramsey

Service Information
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Richard's Catholic Church
1509 Grand Avenue
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Richard's Catholic Church
1509 Grand Avenue
Obituary
Frederick Miles Ramsey

Frederick Miles Ramsey, 73, beloved husband, father, uncle, and friend went to his Glory, Sunday, September 22, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Richard's Catholic Church, 1509 Grand Avenue, Racine, Wednesday, October 2, 2019, 11 a.m. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the Mass 10 a.m, to 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to , Parkinson's Foundation or the Wisconsin Humane Society have been suggested. Please see www.meredithfuneralhome.com for a complete obituary.

Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Sept. 26, 2019
