Fredrick Willard Pohlman
Fredrick Willard Pohlman

1933 - 2020

Fredrick Willard Pohlman, 86, passed away on July 24, 2020. Fred was born in Kenosha on November 23, 1933 to Dolores and Willard Pohlman.

Fred met and married the love of his life, Phyllis (Rutkowski), in March of 1969. He worked for over 40 years as a welder for American Motors Corporation. Fred, along with Phyllis, moved from Kenosha to Union Grove to enjoy retirement. Fred was an avid golfer, softball player and loved a Friday night fish fry. He was a diehard Cubs and Packer fan who rarely missed watching a game. He passed away on opening day of the Cubs season, so we know he cheered his Cubbies to their first victory from heaven.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Felicia (Phyllis) Pohlman, and his brother in law, Steve Gorelik Jr.

Fred is survived by his children: Trish (Landon) Friend, Mike (Lori) Pohlman and Kathy (Scot) Shoemaker; 12 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; siblings- John(Jack) (Connie) Pohlman, Pierre, SD; Sandy (Dennis) Chiappetta, Manalapan, NJ; Patricia Gorelik, Corona, CA; Gary (Linda) Pohlman, Lake Villa, IL; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and caring neighbors.

Fred's ashes will be interned along with his wife's, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church's Columbarium in El Dorado, Arkansas at a later date, to be announced. Mass intentions to pray for the repose of his soul are always welcomed.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner and Funeral Director

(262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com



Published in Kenosha News on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations - Stephen P. Casey, Owner
3016 75th Street
Kenosha, WI 53142
(262) 653-0667
