Friedrich "'Fred'" Remsing

Friedrich "Fred" Remsing, 72, of Hillsboro, formerly of Middletown passed away Thursday October 3, 2019 at his home with his family by his side.

He was born July 27, 1947 in Linz, Austria the son of the late Anton and Anna (Ceschan) Remsing. Fred attended St. John's Grade School, Fenwick High School and then Bellarmine College in Louisville, Kentucky. At the age of 20 he quit college to marry his high school sweetheart, Donna Ellenburg. He began working for Armco National Supply in Middletown, cutting grass and continuing his education at Miami University at night.

Fred earned his bachelor's degree in accounting from Miami University and he earned his master's degree in finance from Xavier University. After retiring from Armco National Supply in Kenosha, Wis. he and his wife, Donna bought a farm in Highland County in Southern Ohio to live out their lives. A life well-lived. He was a member of the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Hillsboro, Ohio and he enjoyed spending time with his friends, family and grandchildren.

Fred is survived by his wife, Donna Remsing, whom he married on October 21, 1967 at the St. John Catholic Church in Middletown. He is also survived by three children, Kristie (Richard) Cornele of Hillsboro, Anthony (Mary) Remsing of Peebles and Jacob (Bridget) Remsing of Peebles; six grandchildren, Abbagayle (Matt) Kelly of Leesburg, Jack Cornele of Hillsboro, Taylor Remsing of Peebles, Wade Remsing of Peebles, Camryn Remsing of Peebles and Ben Remsing of Peebles; two great grandchildren, Luke Kelly, Drew Kelly and a cousin, Elfrieda Knauer of Kentucky.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Remsing.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday October 7, 2019 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. following visitation on Monday October 7, 2019 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home. Father Mike Paraniuk will be officiating. Burial will follow services in the Dunkard Ridge Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Road, Maysville, Kentucky 41056. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc

Turner Funeral Homes

602 N. High Street

Post Office Box 127

Hillsboro, Ohio 45133

937-393-2124

937-393-2028 (Facsimile)