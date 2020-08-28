1/1
Gaetano F. "Guy" Covelli
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gaetano's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gaetano "Guy" F. Covelli

1935 - 2020

Guy Covelli, 85, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Hospice Alliance Hospice House.

Born on March 22, 1935, in Marano, Principato, Prov. of Cosenza, Italy, he was the son of the late Emilio and Rosaria (Gentile) Covelli. He remained in Italy until age 20 when he moved to Kenosha on November 11, 1955. In Italy, Guy obtained his hard work ethic and learned many life lessons from his grandfather. He never missed an opportunity to share those life lessons with his family.

He married Heidi Schwalbe on December 29, 1962, in Kenosha.

Guy owned and operated Lincoln Barbershop for over 40 years, where he was not only a great Barber, but also took pride in making custom hair pieces for men and women. Guy was a huge Green Bay Packer fan, enjoyed bowling and loved creating many woodworking pieces for his children and grandchildren.

Guy spent much of his retirement years in rural Friendship, Wisconsin where he enjoyed family visits, continued to give haircuts, and sold his custom-built wooden rocking horse to anyone with young children.

Surviving are his wife, Heidi; children, Eric Covelli and Monica (Scott) Lueder; four grandchildren, Jessica (Scott), Olivia, Noah and Ethan; and one great grandchild, Rylee; three brothers, Caesar (Mirella), Pierino "Perry"(Mena) and Umile "Amo"(Donna). He is further survived by other loving family and friends.

He was preceded in death by two siblings, Aldo Covelli and Raffaela Ruffolo.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020. Private Entombment to follow at All Saints Mausoleum. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Proko Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit Guy's Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Proko Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
31
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI 53144
(262) 654-3533
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved