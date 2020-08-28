Gaetano "Guy" F. Covelli

1935 - 2020

Guy Covelli, 85, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Hospice Alliance Hospice House.

Born on March 22, 1935, in Marano, Principato, Prov. of Cosenza, Italy, he was the son of the late Emilio and Rosaria (Gentile) Covelli. He remained in Italy until age 20 when he moved to Kenosha on November 11, 1955. In Italy, Guy obtained his hard work ethic and learned many life lessons from his grandfather. He never missed an opportunity to share those life lessons with his family.

He married Heidi Schwalbe on December 29, 1962, in Kenosha.

Guy owned and operated Lincoln Barbershop for over 40 years, where he was not only a great Barber, but also took pride in making custom hair pieces for men and women. Guy was a huge Green Bay Packer fan, enjoyed bowling and loved creating many woodworking pieces for his children and grandchildren.

Guy spent much of his retirement years in rural Friendship, Wisconsin where he enjoyed family visits, continued to give haircuts, and sold his custom-built wooden rocking horse to anyone with young children.

Surviving are his wife, Heidi; children, Eric Covelli and Monica (Scott) Lueder; four grandchildren, Jessica (Scott), Olivia, Noah and Ethan; and one great grandchild, Rylee; three brothers, Caesar (Mirella), Pierino "Perry"(Mena) and Umile "Amo"(Donna). He is further survived by other loving family and friends.

He was preceded in death by two siblings, Aldo Covelli and Raffaela Ruffolo.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020. Private Entombment to follow at All Saints Mausoleum. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Proko Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit Guy's Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com