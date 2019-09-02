Gaetano ""Guy"" Marotti

Gaetano "Guy" Marotti, 85 years old of Kenosha, WI passed away Monday, August 26, 2019, at Hospice Alliance Hospice House surrounded by his family.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Proko Funeral Home. Prayer services will be held at 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will commence at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Kenosha. Entombment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park, Kenosha. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to Hospice Alliance or Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, in his memory.

