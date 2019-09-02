Kenosha News

Gaetano "Guy" Marotti (1933, - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in..."
    - Earnie Ray
Service Information
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI
53144
(262)-654-3533
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI 53144
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
9:15 AM
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI 53144
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church
Kenosha, WI
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Gaetano ""Guy"" Marotti

Gaetano "Guy" Marotti, 85 years old of Kenosha, WI passed away Monday, August 26, 2019, at Hospice Alliance Hospice House surrounded by his family.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Proko Funeral Home. Prayer services will be held at 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will commence at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Kenosha. Entombment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park, Kenosha. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to Hospice Alliance or Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, in his memory.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111 60th St. (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Guy's Online Memorial Book At:

www.prokofuneralhome.com
Published online at KenoshaNews.com from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.