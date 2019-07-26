Gail Bain

Gail Bain, 84 years old of Bristol, Wis., passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha, Wis. She was born Sept. 4, 1934, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of the late Harvey and Helen (nèe Lindberg) Lange. Gail loved to travel and even more loved traveling with her family. They made trips to Europe, Sanibel Island, Door County and Disney. Fishing and camping were favorite activities on those trips. She also enjoyed painting. Regardless of where she went, Gail always wanted her family there with her.

Gail is survived by her life partner, Mary Greenwood; her sons, Russell (Chris) Bain and Steven (Terri) Bain; her seven grandchildren, Heather, Dawn, Rusty, Tom, Kristin, Katy, Michael; her six great-grandchildren, Maddie, Braden, Peyton, Taylor "TT", Sean, Scarlett; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Ray "Bob" (Arlette) Lange, Justine "Mousie" (Harold "Whitey") Olsen, and Jeanette "Sis" (Sonny) Rose.

Visitation will be held from noon. until 3 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH, 1055 Main St. Antioch, IL 60002, with a family memorial service commencing at 3 p.m. Interment is private. For additional information, please call 847-395-4000. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Please sign the online guestbook for Gail at www.strangfh.com