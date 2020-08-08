Gail L. Schaal

1948 - 2020

Gail L. Schaal, age 71, of Powers Lake, passed away August 5, 2020. She was born on October 20, 1948 in Burlington, WI. to the late William and Astrid (Peterson) Kaskin. She graduated from Wilmot High School in 1966 and continued her studies at Racine-Kenosha County Teachers College. She was a teacher at Wheatland Grade School for two years. She then became a cook at Wheatland Center School for over 25 years. Gail was a member of St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Slades Corners. She has been a lifelong member and was baptized, confirmed and married in the church. She was united in marriage to Douglas Schaal on Sept. 23, 1972. She was President of St. John's Lutheran Church Ladies Aid. During her life she also worked at Quaker Industries in Antioch, IL. She also served with the Randall Fire Dept. Auxiliary.

Gail is survived by her husband Doug, Loving mother of Chad of Verona, WI., Timothy (Becky) of Paddock Lake, WI. Grandmother to Cadence, Nathaniel, Norah, Elias and Morgan. Further survived by her sisters Georgia Smith, Patricia Kjellander, Judy (Richard) Witt, Sharon (Robert) McCormack, Laurel (Richard) Rego and Kim (Craig) Gebauer. Brothers Gordon (Betty) Kaskin, Benjamin (Donna) Kaskin, Ronald Kaskin, Randy (Kim) Kaskin. Stepmother Phyllis Kaskin and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her sisters Juanita Grady, Betty Hinzpeter, Nancy Denney, Joy Belter and brothers-in-laws, Walter Grady, Robert Smith, Ken Hinzpeter, Ronald Belter,Leon Denney and Johann Kjellander, Bruce Schaal and mother and father in law Evelyn and Clifford Schaal.

A Visitation will be held on Sunday August 9, 2020 from 3:00PM until 7:00PM at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church 39506 60th St. Burlington, WI. 53105 (Slades Corners). Due to COVID-19 regulations, we will be regulating the number of people in the church at any given time. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines while in the building. Masks are encouraged per CDC guidelines. A private family funeral will be held. Online condolences and remembrance may be made at Haaselockwoodfhs.com. Memorials in Gail's name may be made to St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church. The Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory of Twin Lakes, WI. is assisting the family.