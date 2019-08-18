Gale Diane Borger

1957 - 2019

Gale Diane Borger, 62 years young of Twin Lakes, Wisconsin passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 12:38 am.

Gale was born July 20th, 1957 in Waukegan, Illinois, the daughter of Geraldine and William Walker. She is survived by her husband of 16 years, Robert Borger and daughter Shannon McLimans (Adam). She also leaves behind her three sisters: Robin Walker-Baker, Dawn Fronk, Dale Walker and her constant canine companion Eddie.

If you ever met her you would remember that infectious smile; So genuine that it lit up the room wherever she went. From a young age Gale loved animals, especially horses. When she was a child in 4-H, she was bitten by a horse on the cheek, leaving a scar. Despite that event, her love for horses continued, so let's call it a "love bite", an eternal love for the beasts. This "love bite" was evident every time she smiled.

In her working life, Gale led an eclectic career. She was a Lake County Sheriff's Deputy assigned to water patrol, and for a time, a bailiff. When she moved to Wisconsin, she became a Corrections Officer at Walworth County Jail where she met her husband Bob (he was not an inmate!). Interestingly, she and her family were in the carnival business, and at one point, Gale owned and operated a bumper boat ride. This was one of only four in the entire United States at the time! During her working years she earned a Master's Degree in Education and a Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice.

After retiring, she continued to be active, and was a Jane of all trades. She was a master gardener, public speaker, involved in youth leadership, and an author. Finally, and most importantly, she was a devoted, loving mother and a faithful, considerate wife who put everyone's needs before herself. She had a passion for making life better for everyone.

At the end, in the wee hours of August the 8th, 2019 the nurse put Vaseline on her dry lips. We told her when she was ready to leave us, she could give kisses to each of us, all the way to heaven. Moments later, she did just that. It can be said that when a person dies we lose a library (to say the least). She taught many people many things in her life but, there was one thing she taught everyone she met without speaking a single word… she taught us the immeasurable power of a smile.

A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, August 24th from 2-8 p.m. at Rumpoles in Twin Lakes. We would love this to be a potluck, so feel free to bring a dish to pass along with some stories about Gale. No carry in drinks will be allowed. Bob and Shannon will have some seeds and live plants to share so you can plant them in Gale's honor. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.