Gale L. Allen

1944 - 2020

Gale L. Allen, 75, of Poplar Grove, IL , died peacefully at her home in Poplar Grove, September 14, 2020. She was born October 5, 1944, in Baraboo, WI, daughter to Eugene and Betty (Belter) Allen. She attended high school in Kenosha and was a utility worker for Chrysler for 28 years. Her interests included crossword puzzles and true crime television. She had sarcastic wit and loved her dog, Baxter.

Gale is loved and will be dearly missed by her daughters, Tracey Fischer, Brenda Gutsmiedel and Cheryl Marko; son, Chucky Ostergaard; sister, Marilyn Smith; granddaughter, Brooke Hamilton; grandchildren, Courtney, Scott and Jennifer; niece, Gina; and nephew, Mathew.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Betty.

Visitation and services will be private. Memorials in her honor can be made out to the family. To write a memory, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com