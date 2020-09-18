1/1
Gale L. Allen
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gale L. Allen

1944 - 2020

Gale L. Allen, 75, of Poplar Grove, IL , died peacefully at her home in Poplar Grove, September 14, 2020. She was born October 5, 1944, in Baraboo, WI, daughter to Eugene and Betty (Belter) Allen. She attended high school in Kenosha and was a utility worker for Chrysler for 28 years. Her interests included crossword puzzles and true crime television. She had sarcastic wit and loved her dog, Baxter.

Gale is loved and will be dearly missed by her daughters, Tracey Fischer, Brenda Gutsmiedel and Cheryl Marko; son, Chucky Ostergaard; sister, Marilyn Smith; granddaughter, Brooke Hamilton; grandchildren, Courtney, Scott and Jennifer; niece, Gina; and nephew, Mathew.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Betty.

Visitation and services will be private. Memorials in her honor can be made out to the family. To write a memory, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on Sep. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved