Gary Allen Larson

1937 - 2020

Gary Allen Larson, age 83, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Aurora Health Care.

Born in Marinette, WI on April 12, 1937, he was the son of the late Willard and Meta Ann (Linser) Larson. He was a graduate of Marinette High School, attended The University of Wisconsin-Madison and in 1961, Gary graduated from Carthage College.

On June 29, 1963, Gary was united in marriage to Marjorie L. "Marge" Goulden.

Gary and Marge were members of Grace Lutheran Church and Gary was also the past President of the Church Council. He was a member of the Milwaukee Area Purchasing Managers (MAPM) and volunteered at Hospice Alliance.

Gary was employed with Reiss Steamship Lines until 1959, he then began his career in 1961 with Carthage College and was elected First Governor of the Illinois Eastern Iowa District of Circle K International. Gary was the first employee at Carthage's new Kenosha Campus and as admission counselor recruited its first class. He later served as Alumni Director, Asst. Director for Development and Purchasing Agent until 1978. After Carthage College, Gary accepted a position as Supervisor of Merchandise Division with Snap-On Tool Corporation, until his retirement in 1999.

Among Gary's interest, he enjoyed gardening, cooking, loved grocery shopping and spending time with his dog. Above all he mostly enjoyed his cottage up in Egg Harbor in Door County.

Gary is survived by his loving wife, Marge of 57 years, his children, Paul David (Judy Fredericks) Larson, Thomas Charles Larson and Krisan Marjorie (Rich) Knapp; his sister, Rita (Walton) Brandt

In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his brothers, Ray E. Larson and John W. Larson; and his sisters, Janet Royer and Grace Larson.

Funeral services honoring Gary's life will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. A visitation for Gary will be held on Tuesday, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, only 50 people will be permitted to enter the funeral home at one time. For the safety of our guests, you may be required to wait outside. Social distancing will be maintained and those in attendance may be required to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

