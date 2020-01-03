Gary I. Kaddatz

1951-2019

Gary I. Kaddatz, 68 years old of Paddock Lake, WI passed away at home with his loving wife by his side Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at his home.

He was born February 8, 1951, in Kenosha, WI the son of the late Marvin Sr. and Doris (Hansen) Kaddatz and has been a Kenosha County resident for nearly 50 years. On June 20, 1970, he married his high school sweetheart, Loretta Galbraith at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church, Kenosha.

Gary worked for International Harvester, Libertyville, IL for many years, and went on to drive truck for several companies. He was a member of the Teamsters Union Local 301. He also served as a Trustee for the Village of Paddock Lake for the past eight years.

His interests included hunting and fishing; he was also an avid motorcyclist and enjoyed bowling. He loved Wisconsin sports teams, the Packers, Brewers, and Badgers were among his favorites.

Survivors include his wife of nearly 50 years, Loretta; two children, Brett (Ann) Kaddatz of Paddock Lake, WI and Tanya (Jeff) Taber of Racine, WI; siblings, Carol (the late Vern) Riekena, Karen (Art) Ellis, Pat (Joe) Jakovec, Judy (Brad) Keller, Tom (Colleen) Kaddatz, Sue (Rick) Crank, Ron (the late Carolyn) Kaddatz, Kim (Joe) Baumeister, and Jim (Sue) Kaddatz; four grandchildren, Kylee, Kage, and Kinzie Christensen, and Connor Taber; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and in-laws, Gary was preceded in death by a brother, Marvin Kaddatz Jr.

Memorial visitation will be held from 12:00 noon- 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, 2020, Proko Funeral Home. A memorial service will commence at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be private.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Gary's Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com