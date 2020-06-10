Gary James Nemath
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gary James Nemath

July 6, 1953 - May 1, 2020

Nemath, Gary James, age 66, of Wheatland, died unexpectedly on May 01, 2020 at his residence. Gary was born to John and Anita (nee: Lois) Nemath in Burlington on July 06, 1953. Gary grew up in Waterford where he attended St. Thomas grade school and graduated from Waterford High School. Gary began his career in the grocery business at Dick's Market in Waterford and then spent more than 40 years at Richter's Sentry in Twin Lakes until his recent retirement. Gary enjoyed playing softball and bowling and was an avid sports fan. He also loved spending time with family and friends, especially his nieces and nephews. Gary will truly be missed.

Survived by two brothers: John and Gene; one sister Lisa (Scott) Gunderson; other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law Vicki.

A gathering will take place at Bruno's Restaurant (River City Lanes) 730 Cornerstone crossing, Waterford, WI 53185, Friday June 12, 2020 from 5-6:15 P.M. with service starting at 6:30 P.M.

Please be safe, smart, and healthy.

Mealy Funeral Home

225 W. Main St.

Waterford, WI. 53185

(262)534-2233



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Memorial Gathering
05:00 - 06:15 PM
Bruno's Restaurant (River City Lanes)
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Service
06:30 PM
Bruno's Restaurant (River City Lanes)
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mealy Funeral Home
225 West Main Street
Waterford, WI 53185
(262) 534-2233
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
June 7, 2020
My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
June 7, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
June 7, 2020
Please allow me to express my deepest
condolences for your loss. I pray that the God of all comfort grant you peace at this time.
June 7, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2 corthinians 1:4
D T
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved