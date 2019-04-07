Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Johnson.

Gary F. Johnson

1938 - 2019

Gary F. Johnson, 81, of Kenosha, passed away at Froedtert South-St. Catherine's Hospital on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, with his loving family at his side.

He was born on March 30, 1938, in Whitehall, Wis. to the late Francis O. and Clarice (Linnell) Johnson.

Gary married his high school sweetheart, Linnet Lee in 1956 and they were blessed with 62 years of marriage.

Starting in Nov., 1958, he began employment with American Motors Corporation. After 38 ½ years of service, he retired from Chrysler Corporation on April 30, 1997.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf and camping with his wife and children. Gary was an avid Green Bay Packer fan.

He is survived by his wife, Linnet Johnson and sons, Randall Johnson of Kenosha, Steven (Denise) Johnson of Cottage Grove and David Johnson of Kenosha.

He is further survived by his grandchildren, Tara, Adam, Amanda, Aimee and Michael; his great grandchild, Lilith; his sister, Dorothy Fremstad; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Brenda Johnson; a son, Robert Johnson; and a sister, Margaret Wood.

Funeral Services honoring Gary's life will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at the Piasecki-Althaus Funeral Home. Private interment will take place in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation for Gary will be held on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Piasecki-Althaus Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144

262-658-4101