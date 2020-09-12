Gary Joseph Jones

1977 - 2020

Gary Joseph Jones, age 43, passed away unexpectedly Friday, August 28, 2020. He was loved by many and will be missed dearly.

Gary was always willing to help others and supported many organizations he believed in.

Gary is survived by his parents Betty and Alberto Sanchez, John and Eleanore Jones, brothers Michael and Nicholas, sisters Jessica, Elida, Rachel, Ruby, Jackie, Stacy, Kristy, Becky and their spouses, as well as many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held in celebration of Gary's life at 4:00 PM Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Gospel Lighthouse Church, 933 Lasalle St., Racine WI, 53404.