Gary Joseph Jones
Gary Joseph Jones

1977 - 2020

Gary Joseph Jones, age 43, passed away unexpectedly Friday, August 28, 2020. He was loved by many and will be missed dearly.

Gary was always willing to help others and supported many organizations he believed in.

Gary is survived by his parents Betty and Alberto Sanchez, John and Eleanore Jones, brothers Michael and Nicholas, sisters Jessica, Elida, Rachel, Ruby, Jackie, Stacy, Kristy, Becky and their spouses, as well as many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held in celebration of Gary's life at 4:00 PM Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Gospel Lighthouse Church, 933 Lasalle St., Racine WI, 53404.



Published in Kenosha News on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Gospel Lighthouse Church
September 10, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Jobn Nuter
Friend
September 10, 2020
I didn’t know Gary that long but we met online and chatted a bit. He was a very nice guy and easy to talk to.
Jon
Acquaintance
September 9, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family of Gary Joseph Jones. May you be comforted in knowing that our Heavenly Father cares fo you. He will help you to cope with your grief.i
N. Stewart
