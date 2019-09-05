Gary L. Madison

Gary L. Madison, 58, of Boonsboro, Md. (formally of Kenosha, Wis.) passed away Monday Aug. 12, 2019, at Reeders Memorial. He was born on Oct. 3, 1960, in Clare, Mis. to Shirley Petersen and the late Robert Madison. Gary was a 1978 graduate of Beaverton High School in Beaverton, Mich.

From April 1, 1981, to March 31, 1987, Gary honorably served in The United States Navy as a Hospital Corpsman and lab technician. He also worked on the cardiac ward at The National Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, MD. From 1985 to 2007 Gary began his career at Highland Park and Lake Forest Hospital as a lab tech.

Gary enjoyed playing softball and pool. He had a special passion for classic cars which he liked to attend car shows. Gary was an avid Detroit Lions fan. He showed his support by wearing his favorite Michigan teams. He loved seeing his children and grandchildren, which always brought a huge smile to his face. Gary has left many great memories to his friends and family that will never be forgotten.

He is survived by his three children; Tabitha Madison of Pleasant Prairie, Nicholas and Amy Madison of Kenosha, William Madison of Wyo., two brothers; Mitchel and Thomas Madison, five grandchildren; Lanah, Dena, Alexia, Riley and Dylan, three nephews; Ben, Bob and Seth, a niece Jackie, as well as many other family members.

A memorial service will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery on Thursday Sept. 12, 2019 at 2 p.m. (21731 Spring St, Union Grove, WI) followed by a Celebration of Life at Sunnyside Club. (7517 22nd Ave, Kenosha, WI)

