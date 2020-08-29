1/1
1/1
Gary Lee Krahn
1940-2020
Gary Lee Krahn, 80 years old of Somers, WI passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha, WI.
He was born in Kenosha, WI on June 26, 1940, the son of the late Carl and Elsie (Blaziewske) Krahn. Gary attended Woodworth School and Central High School. On April 25, 1960, he married June Wightman and she preceded him in death in 2012.
Survivors include his sisters, Connie (Bruce) Johnson and Noreen (the late Spencer) Fullerton; his grandson, Nicholas W. (Krystal Stenholt) Krahn; and great-grandchildren, Nicholas A. and Amiya N. Krahn.
In addition to his parents, wife, and brother-in-law, Gary was preceded in death by his son, Dale Krahn in June 2020.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Gary's caregiver, Laurie Laubenstein for her time and compassion.
Funeral services and interment will be private. Arrangements were entrusted to Proko Funeral Home.
Proko Funeral Home & Crematory
5111-60th Street
Kenosha, WI 53144
Phone: (262) 654-3533
Visit & Sign Gary's Online Memorial Book at: