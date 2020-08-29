1/1
Gary Lee Krahn
1940 - 2020
Gary Lee Krahn

1940-2020

Gary Lee Krahn, 80 years old of Somers, WI passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha, WI.

He was born in Kenosha, WI on June 26, 1940, the son of the late Carl and Elsie (Blaziewske) Krahn. Gary attended Woodworth School and Central High School. On April 25, 1960, he married June Wightman and she preceded him in death in 2012.

Survivors include his sisters, Connie (Bruce) Johnson and Noreen (the late Spencer) Fullerton; his grandson, Nicholas W. (Krystal Stenholt) Krahn; and great-grandchildren, Nicholas A. and Amiya N. Krahn.

In addition to his parents, wife, and brother-in-law, Gary was preceded in death by his son, Dale Krahn in June 2020.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Gary's caregiver, Laurie Laubenstein for her time and compassion.

Funeral services and interment will be private. Arrangements were entrusted to Proko Funeral Home.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Published in Kenosha News on Aug. 29, 2020.
August 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
August 26, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
