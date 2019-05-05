Gary O. Noel

1950 - 2019

Gary Noel, 68, of Kenosha passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

Gary was born on Oct. 12, 1950, in Washington Co., Ky., the son of Oliver an Dorothy (Bugg) Noel. He graduated from Harrodsburg H.S. and was a member of the U.S. Army serving in Korea as an MP.

He married Patricia Groenke on September 11, 1982 in Kenosha, after twenty years of marriage they divorced. He was employed as an over the road truck driver, and prior to that worked at AMC. His hobbies included cheering for the Dallas Cowboys, camping and boating with family, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Survivors include his children, Jennifer (Eric) Eklund of Pewaukee, Stacy (Steven) Catrine, Corinne (Donald) Noel-Sieber, Brett (Angela) Noel all of Kenosha; mother, Dorothy Noel of KY; brothers, Dennis Noel, Jon (Kim) Noel of KY; and 11 grandchildren. Gary was preceded in death by his father, Oliver, sister, Frances, and one grandson.

Committal and Military Honors services will be held on Wednesday May 8, 2019, at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 21731 Spring St, Union Grove, WI 53182, at noon. In lieu of flowers family asks that donations be made to LUNGevity Foundation or the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in his name.

