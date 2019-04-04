Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Sowa.

Gary G. Sowa

1947 - 2019

Gary G. Sowa, 71, of Wheatland, Wis. passed away April 3, 2019. He was born in Chicago, Ill. on Dec. 30, 1947. The son of the late Arthur and Geraldine (Block) Sowa. During his life Gary, was a former member of the Powers Lake Sportsman Club. He was an avid Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears and Notre Dame Fan.



Gary is survived by his two sisters Cheryl Kessler and Debbie (Edward) Booth. Loving Uncle to Ken Kessler, Adam (Mallory) Booth, A.J. (Kim) Booth and Ashley Booth. Great Uncle to Jaxn Booth, Caleb Booth, Grace Booth and one more on the way.



Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. John's Catholic Church 701 N. Lake Ave. Twin Lakes, WI. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Haase-Lockwood & Assoc. Funeral Home 620 Legion Dr. Twin Lakes, WI. Burial will follow the mass at St. John's Cemetery. Memorials in Gary's name may be made to Meals on Wheels 7730 Sheridan Rd. Kenosha, WI. 53143.

The family would like to especially thank the Aurora at Home Care Group for all of their care and compassion.