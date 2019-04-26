Gaylord Mack

1938 - 2019

Gaylord Mack, of Kenosha, Wis., passed away on April 23, 2019, in the comfort of his home, lovingly surrounded by family.

Gaylord was born on June 1, 1938, on a farm outside of Caledonia, Minn. to the late Norbert Mack and Delores Koel. He relocated to Kenosha with his wife in 1961, where he began his 30 year career with AMC Chrysler.

After retirement, he enjoyed working at Six Flags and as a crossing guard at several local elementary schools, and could be seen waving to anyone that passed by. Known by many as "Mack", he enjoyed socializing at local events and festivals and could hold a conversation with anyone. When he wasn't enjoying a good meal and beer with family and friends, playing dart ball, horseshoes, bowling, or shopping the latest deals, he enjoyed bus trips to the casino with his wife.

Family was one of the greatest joys of Gaylord's life. He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Carolyn, and their three daughters Cindy (Bob) Leiting, Julie (Mike) Rose, and Rockele Gruss. He was also the proud grandfather to eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Gaylord's memory will also be cherished by his sisters, brothers, in-laws, nieces, nephews, and numerous other relatives and friends.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to Aurora Hospital, their Cancer Treatment Team and their Hospice nurses for their superior care throughout his battle with multiple myeloma

.

Gaylord will be greatly missed but never forgotten. A celebration of his life will be held privately at a future date with immediate family.

