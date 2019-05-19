Gene A. Van Wie

1931 - 2019

Gene A. Van Wie, 88, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, May 15, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Kenosha on April 27, 1931, he was the son of the late Maurice Marshall and Lenore Marie (Sorensen) Van Wie. He attended the schools of Kenosha and was a graduate of Mary D. Bradford High School.

Gene served in the United States Marines during the Korean War. He served from Jan. 23, 1952, until his honorable discharge on Nov. 1, 1953. He received many medals, including the Korean Service Medal with two stars, the National Defense Ribbon, U.N. Service Medal and the Purple Heart . Every Friday Gene was escorted by his daughter, Terri Wright, to the American Hero's Café located inside Festival Foods on 80th Street, where he loved seeing all his friends.

On Aug. 15, 1953, he was united in marriage to Dolores Schulze. After 62 years of marriage, sadly, she preceded him in death in 2015.

He was a member of St. Mary's Lutheran Church. Gene had a very strong faith in God. He was "The Rock" of his family. He was a member of the Marine Corp. League, the Korean Veteran Organization, V.F.W. Post #1865 and he was presented the Home Town Hero of Kenosha Award and the Kenosha Veterans Service Award. Gene said his main goal in life was to spread joy and make people laugh.

His hobbies included playing cribbage and horse Shoes. He also enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Brewers. Most of all he enjoyed selling Marine Roses, because of the money raised to help many organizations in the community.

Gene is survived by his two children, Randy (Sally) Van Wie and Terri Wright; grandchildren, David (Rachael), Gina (Dino), Kristen (Mike), Matthew( Celeste), Christine; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Marge; a brother , Duane Van Wie; his good friend, Gy Fellows along with his many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and his wife Dolores, he was preceded in death by his three brothers, Jack, Don and Dean.

Funeral services honoring Gene's life will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Lutheran Church, 2001 80th Street. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 21, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials remembrances honoring Gene can be made to the Marine Toys for Tots, C/o Ambassador Title, 5117 Green Bay Road, Suite B., Kenosha, WI 53144

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144

262-658-4101