George Arnold Enderle

1931 - 2020

George Arnold Enderle, in his 89th year, of Slinger, was called to the mansions of heaven on 13 August, surrounded by members of his family.

George Enderle was born December 20, 1931, to Walter and Marion (nee Schaumberg) Enderle. He grew up on the family farm near Theresa, and was baptized and confirmed in the Christian faith. In 1945 he entered Northwestern Preparatory School in Watertown, WI, to begin studies for the WELS pastoral ministry. He entered Northwestern College to continue those studies, graduating in 1953. He graduated from Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary in 1957 and was assigned to the tri-parish of Trinity, Flasher, ND; Trinity, Carson, ND; and St. John, Paradise, ND.

On June 16, 1957, he and Emily nee Falk were united in marriage, and they were blessed with four wonderful children, Michael, Margaret, John, and Phillip. The children were raised in a home filled with love and laughter, and above all, the love of the Savior was taught and lived. George was proud of all of his children in the ways they live their faith, and that two sons followed him into public ministry.

In 1963 George accepted a call to Peace, Wilmot, WI, where he also established Hope, a mission congregation in Twin Lakes, WI. In 1969 he accepted a call to Bethany, Kenosha, WI, and in 1980 to St. Paul, Slinger/St. Paul, Cedar Lake, WI, where he served until his retirement from the full-time ministry in 1997.

The Lord used George in various ways after his retirement. He served extended vacancies in South Windsor, Connecticut; North Carolina; and Texas, where he and Emily also enjoyed traveling and getting to know new people. They also enjoyed working together assisting a local Lutheran Brotherhood agency, and touching more lives. From 2000 to 2009 he and Emily travelled to Europe seven times to serve the WELS Civilian Chaplaincy for a total of 20 months. For many years until his illness he also served St. Michaelis in Milwaukee, conducting the worship services in German. In his final months he was cared for at home and surrounded by loving family.

George is survived by his children, Rev. Michael P. [Ruth] of Clear Lake, SD; Margaret S. [Timothy] McDonald of Wauwatosa, WI; John O. [Marguerite] of South Windsor, CT; and Rev. Phillip M. [Katherine] of Fond du Lac, WI. Papa is further survived by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Rachel [Rev. Luke] Ulrich and great grandchildren, Sophia, Maxton, and Benedict; Rev. Jason [Hannah] Enderle; Micah Enderle and girlfriend Jessica Kaas; Daniel [Carly] McDonald, George, Henry, and Rosalie; Meaghan [Jonathan] Daun, Emily, and Lydia; Jacob [Kelly] McDonald and Raelyn; Jason [Jennifer)] Capello, John and Jackson; Alyssa Enderle; Breana Enderle; Jonathan Enderle; Anna Enderle; Michael Enderle; Sarah Enderle; and brother Lewis [Florence] Enderle. He was proceeded in death by his wife Emily; parents, Marion and Walter and stepmother Margaret, and a brother, Norman.[ya%]

[cw31][cs0][f19][p10][s9.5][v11.5][ya]Private family services were held at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, Slinger.[ya%]

[cw31][cs0][f19][p10][s9.5][v11.5][ya]Private Interment will take place at Union Cemetery, Slinger.[ya%]

[cw31][cs0][f19][p10][s9.5][v11.5][ya]The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family[ya%]

[cw31][cs0][f19][p10][s9.5][v11.5][ya](262) 338-2050 www.phillipfuneralhome.com.[ya%]