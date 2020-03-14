George B. Hoaglund

1932-2020

George Hoaglund, 87, of Kenosha passed away on Wednesday March 11, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

George was born on April 4, 1932 in Norway, MI, the son of the late Gunnard & Mildred (Ross) Hoaglund. He was educated in the schools of Michigan and Racine. George was a member of the U.S. Air Force. He married Patricia Lush on May 28, 1955, who preceded him in death. George later married Alicemae Tobalsky on October 5, 2004. George was employed for many years at JI Case Co. where he retired after 32 years. His hobbies included golfing, bowling, going to casinos, cheering for the Packers, Cubs, and Badgers, but most of all spending time with his family & friends.

Survivors include his wife, Alicemae Hoaglund of Kenosha; children, Sharon (Steve) Hutchison of AZ, Mary (Dan) Richards, William (Suzan Briggs) Hoaglund both of Kenosha; son-in-law, Thomas Ruffalo; brother, Donald (Joan) Hoaglund of Racine; 5 grandchildren; and 8 great grandchildren. George was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia, daughter, Deborah, and sister, Sandra.

A memorial gathering will be held on Monday March 16, 2020 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 4-6:00PM, with memorial services to follow at 6:00PM. In lieu of flowers memorials to Hospice Alliance Inc. or the American Diabetes Association would be appreciated.

