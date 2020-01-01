George E. Georno

1927-2019

George Georno, 92, of Kenosha passed away on Monday December 30, 2019 at the Bay on Sheridan, surrounded by his loving family.

George was born on April 6, 1927 in Kenosha, the son of the late Anthony & Carrie (Gelsone) Georno. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha. George served his country as a member of the U.S. Navy. He married Evelyn Bisciglia on September 16, 1950 in Kenosha. George was employed for many years as a clerk at the U.S. Post Office. He was a member of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. His hobbies included playing Bocce Ball & cards, watching his grandchildren's sporting events, but most of all spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his children, George A. Georno of Kenosha, Timothy (Juli) Georno of Kenosha; grandchildren, Stefanie (Tony) Quinn of Kenosha, Patrick Georno of AZ, and Jermel Murrell of VA; two great grandchildren, Gavin & Lillian Quinn. George was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn, his daughter in infancy, sister, Alice Pagliaroni, and daughter-in-law, Carrie Jo Peters.

A visitation will be held on Friday January 3, 2020 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel from 9:00 A.M. till 10:00 A.M. with a funeral mass to follow. A committal service to follow at All Saints Cemetery.

The family would like to give a special thanks for the kind care provided by the Bay on Sheridan.

