George H. Kauffman
George H. Kauffman, 89, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Parkside Manor.
A Celebration of Life for George will be held on Saturday, December 28th at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel United Methodist Church (5410 Sheridan Rd.). Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Please see our website for a complete obituary later this week.
Bruch Funeral Home
3503 Roosevelt Road
Kenosha, WI 53142
262-652-8298
Visit George's
Online Memorial Book
www.bruchfuneralhome.net