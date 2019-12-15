George H. Kauffman

George H. Kauffman, 89, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Parkside Manor.

A Celebration of Life for George will be held on Saturday, December 28th at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel United Methodist Church (5410 Sheridan Rd.). Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

