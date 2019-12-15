Kenosha News

George H. Kauffman

Service Information
Bruch Funeral Home - Kenosha
3503 Roosevelt Road
Kenosha, WI
53142
(262)-652-8298
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Immanuel United Methodist Church
5410 Sheridan Rd.
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Immanuel United Methodist Church
5410 Sheridan Rd.
Obituary
George H. Kauffman, 89, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Parkside Manor.

A Celebration of Life for George will be held on Saturday, December 28th at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel United Methodist Church (5410 Sheridan Rd.). Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Please see our website for a complete obituary later this week.

Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Dec. 15, 2019
