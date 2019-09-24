Kenosha News

George J. Hanson (1941 - 2019)
Service Information
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn West Chapel
1405 N Clairemont Ave
Eau Claire, WI
54703
(715)-834-4456
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn West Chapel
1405 N Clairemont Ave
Eau Claire, WI 54703
Rosary
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:30 PM
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn West Chapel
1405 N Clairemont Ave
Eau Claire, WI 54703
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James the Greater Catholic Church
2502 11th St.
Eau Claire, WI
Obituary
George J. Hanson

George J. Hanson, 78, of Eau Claire, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019, at his home, surrounded by love.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 2502 11th St. Eau Claire, with Father Francis Corradi officiating. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019, with a Rosary Service at 6:30 p.m. at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 1405 N Clairemont Ave, Eau Claire, WI. Burial will take place at a later date in St. Gabriel Cemetery, Fulda, MN. To express online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com
