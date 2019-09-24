George J. Hanson
George J. Hanson, 78, of Eau Claire, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019, at his home, surrounded by love.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 2502 11th St. Eau Claire, with Father Francis Corradi officiating. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019, with a Rosary Service at 6:30 p.m. at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 1405 N Clairemont Ave, Eau Claire, WI. Burial will take place at a later date in St. Gabriel Cemetery, Fulda, MN. To express online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com