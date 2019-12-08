George Joseph Felleti

May 18, 1927 - Dec. 5, 2019

George Joseph Felleti, 92 years old of Silver Lake, WI passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Froedtert South, Pleasant Prairie, WI. He was born May 18, 1927 in Chicago, IL the son of the late Dominick and Maria Assunta (nèe Lomma) Felleti. On September 29, 1949, George married Genevieve Faber and she preceded him in death on December 20, 1990. George served his country proudly in the United States Army during World War II. He worked for many years at American Motors Corporation in Kenosha and later owned Uncle George's Bar in Silver Lake.

George is survived by his children, Deborah (Charles) Dykstra and George (Cathy) Felleti; his 7 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren; his sisters, Amelia Zelms and Mary Knable; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to his parents and his wife Genevieve, he was preceded in death by his four brothers, Nick (Lillian), Anthony (Theresa), Dominick (Patsy), and Albert (Bernice); and his two sisters, Angelina (Matt) Gnutek, Julia (Eddie) Hinkel; and his two brothers-in-law, Bob Zelms and Larry Knable.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. with the Funeral Service commencing at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the Strang Funeral Home of Antioch, 1055 Main St. Antioch, IL 60002. Interment with Military Honors will immediately follow in Salem Mound Cemetery, Silver Lake, WI.