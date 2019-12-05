George LeRoy Solomom

September 22, 1941 - November 17, 2019

George LeRoy Solomom was called home to his Heavenly Father on November 17, 2019. George was born on September 22, 1941 to William and Lillie Solomon in Crofton Nebraska. George grew up in the country.

George and his family moved to Spooner Wisconsin in 1956. George was a 1960 graduate of Spooner High School. He completed his 4 year college degree between Eau Claire and Superior. On Oct. 2, 1965 at St Louis Catholic Church in Superior Wis.

He married Nora Vaski. After they moved to Kenosha they had 2 daughters, Georgiana and Tammy. George worked at JI Case until he retired in199. He was a member of the 20 year club and enjoyed they're banquets. Spending time with his retired co workers. After retirement he worked for Auto dealers exchange as a driver. George was a member of First Lutheran church in Ogdensburg Wisconsin, and although he couldn't get there the last few years due to health issues, he considered that his home church where he connected with his faith. George was a man full of life and adventure. He loved to travel and take country drives looking at the farms and crops.He loved to fish whenever he got the chance. He enjoyed old cars tractors and tractor pulls old westerns, wrestling an country music, but poka was his favorite. Most of all, George loved his family and friends. George had to lifetime friends who he loved as brothers. He had a heart of gold and never stopped giving or seeing the beauty in life.

George is survived by his wife Nora, his daughters Georgiana and Tammy, his grandchildren Roy, Giana and Aaden and his sister Sharon Carson (Solomon) along with many nieces nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents William and Lillie and his sister MaryAnn. George lived a life of love belong a giver. He believed in the Lord, love and family.The Lord called him home to his heavenly father peacefully in his sleep. His life, love and memories will forever be in our hearts, prayers and thoughts.

George's celebration of life will be held in Kenosha when the weather is warmer so family members can attend. A notice of date and time will be printed at a later time.