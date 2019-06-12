George O. Sibilsky

George O. Sibilsky, 80, formerly of Eagle River, late of Kenosha, died June 8th 2019 at Crossroads Care Center in Kenosha. George was born on Sept. 14, 1938 in Laurium, MI to Douglas and Impi (Outinen) Sibilsky and he was educated in the schools of Kenosha. He married Eva Martinez on September 9, 1960 in Kenosha. George was employed to AMChrysler for 30 years as a lab technician. After his retirement he moved to Eagle River, where he enjoyed the quiet and going to the casino. George loved working on cars and was very handy and could fix almost anything. Many people brought projects to him and he would never refuse to help. George was so handy that he even designed, built and maintained his own house. His greatest joy was the time he spent with his family.

He was preceded in death by, his parents and his brother, Clyde.

George is survived by, his wife, Eva; two daughters, Connie (Jeff) Hartnell of Pleasant Prairie and Christina (Bill) Sibilsky-Wicklund of Kenosha; four grandchildren, Anthony, Colton, Marina and Chase; his sister, Ardy (Lyle) Eddy as well as other family and friends.

In accordance with George's wishes no services will be held.

