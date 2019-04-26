George D. Piliouras

1952 - 2019

George Dimitrios Piliouras, 66, loving husband of Maria K. (nee: Parigori) Piliouras; dear father of Dimitrios Piliouras, Sophia Piliouras, Katherine (Brandon) Swedlund and Dino (Brittany) Piliouras; proud grandfather of Alexa and George Swedlund; longtime owner of Marina Garden Restaurant in Kenosha; passed away at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha on Monday, April 22, 2019, surrounded with the love of family.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 12 noon in Kimissis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church, 1335 S. Green Bay Rd. in Racine, with Rev. Father Athanasios Pieri officiating. Interment will take place at Saint George Cemetery - Kenosha. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Monday evening from 5 p.m until 8 p.m. (Trisagion Prayer Service at 7 p.m.) and in the church on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Kimissis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church have been suggested.

Please see Sunday's Kenosha News newspaper or visit the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

(corner of KR & 22nd Avenue)

262-552-9000