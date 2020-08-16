George R. Janis

1949-2020

George R. "Bobby" Janis, 71 years old of Kenosha, WI passed away Friday, August 7, 2020, at his home.

He was born June 22, 1949, in Detroit, MI the son of the late George S. and Claudine L. (Dugger) Janis and settled in Kenosha in 1954 with his family. After high school, Bobby went on to serve in the U.S. Army from 1969-1971.

Bobby worked for Outboard Marine Corporation and American Motor Corporation for several years and then went on to work for Ocean Spray before his retirement.

Bobby enjoyed watching sports, his favorite teams to watch were the Chicago Cubs and the Green Bay Packers. He enjoyed cars and socializing with his friends; "Shorty" will be missed by many.

Survivors include siblings, Gary (Lori) Janis, Vicki (Fred) Schultz, Denise (Ken) Krahn, Dean Janis, Marilyn Janis, and C. Elaine (Scott) Irish; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Proko Funeral Home. Private interment with military honors will take place in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park, Kenosha, WI. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to Safe Harbor Humane Society, Kenosha, WI or Fellow Mortals Wildlife Hospital, Lake Geneva, WI, in his memory.

