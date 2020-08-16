1/1
George R. Janis
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

George R. Janis

1949-2020

George R. "Bobby" Janis, 71 years old of Kenosha, WI passed away Friday, August 7, 2020, at his home.

He was born June 22, 1949, in Detroit, MI the son of the late George S. and Claudine L. (Dugger) Janis and settled in Kenosha in 1954 with his family. After high school, Bobby went on to serve in the U.S. Army from 1969-1971.

Bobby worked for Outboard Marine Corporation and American Motor Corporation for several years and then went on to work for Ocean Spray before his retirement.

Bobby enjoyed watching sports, his favorite teams to watch were the Chicago Cubs and the Green Bay Packers. He enjoyed cars and socializing with his friends; "Shorty" will be missed by many.

Survivors include siblings, Gary (Lori) Janis, Vicki (Fred) Schultz, Denise (Ken) Krahn, Dean Janis, Marilyn Janis, and C. Elaine (Scott) Irish; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Proko Funeral Home. Private interment with military honors will take place in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park, Kenosha, WI. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to Safe Harbor Humane Society, Kenosha, WI or Fellow Mortals Wildlife Hospital, Lake Geneva, WI, in his memory.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Bobby's

Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Proko Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI 53144
(262) 654-3533
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 16, 2020
I worked with George for many years at Ocean Spray. He always would greet me with a joke when we would talk. He will be missed. Sorry for the loss to all of his family.
Richard f Koellner
August 13, 2020
You have a good friend, companion and neighbor when i met you 5 years ago. Thank you, for always watching over me. Always wishing me a "Good Morning and a Good Night". You always put a smile on me when i was down. Thank you, i will always miss you Chiquita , as you gave me this nickname. May god watch over you and now its your time to enjoy life where ever you may be.
Rebecca Lara
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved