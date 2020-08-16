George Vasquez

April 20, 1950 - August 11, 2020

George Vasquez, age 70, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born on April 20, 1950, he was the son of the late Angel and Fernanda (Perez) Vasquez. He was also blessed to be the foster son of the late Daniel and Margorie Cavins.

In Los Angeles, California he graduated with his high school diploma.

George's greatest memories of his decorated military career were those of his comrades in the U.S. Marine Corps; many will forever remember him as a selfless and courageous hero. Who excelled through the ranks to become a sergeant on March 1, 1970. His dedication to duty and honor to his country was on full display earning him the Vietnam Service Medal, Armed Forces Medal, as well as a Purple Heart that encompassed his commitment to his country on February 25, 1970. George then went on to be honorably discharged from the U.S. Marine Corps in 1970.

Until his retirement in 2004, he was employed as an Inspector with Case New Holland.

George met the love of his life, Jessie Wertz-Vasquez (nee: Olson) in 1979. The two cherished every single moment together by fishing, boating, cookouts, going to the casino, camping on their land, and spending endless time with family and friends. Sadly, he was able to share one last moment with the love of his life as she preceded him in death in 2007.

George's greatest joy was raising his children and grandchildren. He loved teaching them to cook, work on cars, and even work on the interior fixtures of the house. George enjoyed the smooth sounds of oldies music, where he created laughter by the way of dancing and always howling "oorah" from his time in the Marine Corp. He would sarcastically joke to get under your skin or just to bring happiness. He was the kind of guy that would give his last dime in order to lend a helping hand.

George's will to live was a true testament of strength, fighting to the very end.

He is survived by his loving family: Desiree (Kendall Brown) Vasquez and Lita (Julio) Federico; his stepson, David (Amy Eldridge) Wertz; his brothers, Gene (Denise) Vasquez, David (Ruby) Vasquez, his sisters, Elva (William) Gervais, Angie Feely, Rosa (Pat) Hogan and Norma (Tim) Larrabee; his foster siblings, Danetta, Danny, David, Dawn, and Drew; his sister-in-law, Heidi Rivera; his grandchildren, Deaquan, Jessica, George, Kendall, Kelijah, Keiarrah, Liliana, Julio and Eliel; and his two great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death with the love of his life, Jessie Wertz-Vasquez (nee: Olson); his brothers, Joey and Louis Vasquez; and his sister, Rafalita LeDoux.

Funeral services honoring George's life will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Interment with full military honors will follow in Green Ridge Cemetery. A visitation for George will be held on Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, only 50 people will be permitted to enter the funeral home at one time. For the safety of our guests, you may be asked to wait outside. Social distancing will be maintained and those in attendance are required to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com