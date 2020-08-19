1/2
George Vasquez
{ "" }
George Vasquez

George Vasquez, age 70, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his loving family: Desiree (Kendall Brown) Vasquez and Lita (Julio) Federico; his stepson, David (Amy Eldridge) Wertz; his brothers, Gene (Denise) Vasquez, David (Ruby) Vasquez, his sisters, Elva (William) Gervais, Angie Feely, Rosa (Pat) Hogan and Norma (Tim) Larrabee; his foster siblings, Danetta, Danny, David, Dawn, and Drew; his sister-in-law, Heidi Rivera; his grandchildren, Deaquan, Jessica, George, Kendall, Kelijah, Keiarrah, Liliana, Julio and Eliel; and his two great grandchildren.

Funeral services honoring George's life will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Interment with full military honors will follow in Green Ridge Cemetery. A visitation for George will be held on Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, only 50 people will be permitted to enter the funeral home at one time. For the safety of our guests, you may be asked to wait outside. Social distancing will be maintained and those in attendance are required to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com



Published in Kenosha News on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Piasecki Funeral Home
AUG
22
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Piasecki Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Piasecki Funeral Home
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, WI 53144
(262) 658-4101
Memories & Condolences

August 17, 2020
George we never forgot you or your friendship with Don . It was a friendship like no other . My condolences to the family . God Bless you all . RIP George
Kristi
Friend
August 16, 2020
I will always remember George from back in the day when with all of us hanging out and just enjoying our youth and life. I am so sorry for your loss he was truly one of the good ones and will be missed.
Julie (Ashe) Haase
August 15, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Tina Christopher
