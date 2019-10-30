George William St. John

December 29, 1934 - October 27, 2019

George William St. John, 84 years old of Salem, WI, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 at his home after struggling many years with Parkinson's Disease. He was born December 29, 1934 in Brodhead, WI; the son of the late Victor and Laverna (nee Quade) St. John. His family moved to Neillsville, WI when he was 10 years old, where they had a family farm. George was active in farming at a young age having 12 head of dairy cows under his own responsibility. He later sold those cattle for funds for his college education. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin at Madison with his master's degree in vocational agriculture. On June 25, 1955, George married Macel Bush in Neillsville, WI. George served his country proudly in the United States Army from 1957-1962. He taught vocational agriculture and welding at Central High School in Salem for 29 years. George was a beekeeper, square dancer and heirloom gardener and loved collecting antiques. He also restored John Deere tractors and was a member of the Southeast Wisconsin Antique Power and Collectibles Society. George was a constant mentor to his children and grandchildren.

George is survived by his wife of 64 years, Macel; their children, Lori (Joseph) DuPont, Douglas (Melanie) St. John, Jill (Tony) Giorno; their 7 grandchildren, Carly (John) Pini, Timothy (Carley) Beranek, Dr. Alexander St. John, Samantha (Andrew) Dooley, Anthony, Gianna, and Kayla Giorno; their 2 great-grandchildren, Emilia and James Pini; his sister, Mildred "Dolly" Bailey; his sisters-in-law, Darla (Alan) Neadler and Marlene Larson; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Jim Beranek and brother-in-law, Reuben Larson.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019 and from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH, 1055 Main St. Antioch, IL 60002. Funeral Services will commence at 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment with Military Honors will immediately follow in Liberty Cemetery, Salem, WI.