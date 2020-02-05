Kenosha News

George Zaionc (1925 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Zaionc.
Service Information
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI
53144
(262)-654-3533
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI 53144
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
7:00 PM
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI 53144
View Map
Interment
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. James Cemetery
7002 7th Ave
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

George Zaionc

1925-2020

George Zaionc, 94, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at The Legacy at St. Josephs.

Born in Kenosha, on April 17, 1925, he was the son of the late William and Mary (Hooczko) Zaionc. A lifelong resident of Kenosha, he was educated in local schools.

Following his schooling, George proudly served in the 7th Armored Division and 87th Recon of the US Army from February 24, 1944, until he was honorably discharged on April 23, 1946. He received the Purple Heart from his service in the Battle of the Bulge, a good conduct medal, victory medal, and received two battle stars.

On September 1, 1951, he married Josephine Gianantonio at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church. She preceded him in death on February 20, 2006.

George was employed at American Brass for 47 years until his retirement. He was a member of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. Drawing, sketching, and woodworking, especially intarsia, were his most enjoyed hobbies. He was self-taught and was all-around Mr. Fix-it Guy.

He is survived by his daughter, Debra Zaionc and his son, William (Sheri) Zaionc.

Preceding him in death are four brothers, Benjamin (Ruth), Joseph, Charles (Delores), and Peter (Ruth) Zaionc; and a niece Sharon Demet.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 6th, at Proko Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m. with full military honors. Interment will take place at St. James Cemetery, 7002 7th Ave, on Friday, February 7th, at 11:00 a.m.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111 60th Street Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign George's Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Feb. 5, 2020
bullet Purple Heart
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.