George Zaionc

1925-2020

George Zaionc, 94, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at The Legacy at St. Josephs.

Born in Kenosha, on April 17, 1925, he was the son of the late William and Mary (Hooczko) Zaionc. A lifelong resident of Kenosha, he was educated in local schools.

Following his schooling, George proudly served in the 7th Armored Division and 87th Recon of the US Army from February 24, 1944, until he was honorably discharged on April 23, 1946. He received the Purple Heart from his service in the Battle of the Bulge, a good conduct medal, victory medal, and received two battle stars.

On September 1, 1951, he married Josephine Gianantonio at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church. She preceded him in death on February 20, 2006.

George was employed at American Brass for 47 years until his retirement. He was a member of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. Drawing, sketching, and woodworking, especially intarsia, were his most enjoyed hobbies. He was self-taught and was all-around Mr. Fix-it Guy.

He is survived by his daughter, Debra Zaionc and his son, William (Sheri) Zaionc.

Preceding him in death are four brothers, Benjamin (Ruth), Joseph, Charles (Delores), and Peter (Ruth) Zaionc; and a niece Sharon Demet.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 6th, at Proko Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m. with full military honors. Interment will take place at St. James Cemetery, 7002 7th Ave, on Friday, February 7th, at 11:00 a.m.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111 60th Street Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign George's Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com