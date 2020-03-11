Kenosha News

Georgianne Sampson

Guest Book
Service Information
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Marys Lutheran Church
2001-80th Street
Kenosha, WI
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Marys Lutheran Church
2001-80th Street
Kenosha, WI
Obituary
Georgianne Sampson

Georgianne Sampson, age 74 a resident of Kenosha, died Sunday March 8th, 2020 at Kenosha Place Senior Living.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday MARCH 21st, 2020, at 11:00AM at St. Marys Lutheran Church in Kenosha. (2001-80th Street) Visitation will be held on Saturday at the church from 9:00AM until the time of services.

Burial will take place later at Greenridge Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to St. Marys Lutheran Church.

A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday (March 15th, 2020) edition of the paper.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Mar. 11, 2020
