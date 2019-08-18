Gerald Duane Christensen

Gerald Duane Christensen, 81, of Silver Lake WI went home to be with his Lord on August 11, 2019. Jerry is survived by Nancy, his wife of 26 years and children by his ex-wife Claudette: James, Scott, Lori and Julie. He was preceded in death by his parents Roy and Blanche, his brothers Virgil and Cleo and his sister Beverly.

Jerry served in the US Airforce as an Airman Second Class. His employment included Rockwell Intl. Aerospace manufacturing, Fireman, Paramedic and manager of Fitness Center facilities. He and his wife Nancy founded New Song Ministries Inc. in 1994 and he devoted the last 26 years of his life to sharing the Gospel and loving men returning to the community from incarceration.

Pastor Jerry became well known in Kenosha as a man of God with deep love for his Lord Jesus Christ and a devotion to serving God. He was a joyful song leader and Bible teacher who demonstrated great compassion as he faithfully prayed for and helped people in need. Jerry and Nancy enjoyed his later years at their home in Silver Lake, WI. He was an active member of Crossway Community Church in Bristol.

A Memorial Service for Jerry will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Crossway Community Church (13905 – 75th Street) with Pastor Bill Nye officiating. A visitation with the family will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations to New Song Ministries are encouraged.

