Gerald E. Blankley

1965 - 2020

Gerald E. Blankley, age 54, of Racine passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at his home. Jerry was born on August 4, 1965 in Gurnee, IL to Charles and Marie (Freund) Blankley and he graduated from Warren Township High School in 1983. He served in the U.S. Navy. Jerry enjoyed fishing, watching movies and bike rides, and watching the Chicago Bulls, the Cubs, and the Bears. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by, his mother and his brother, Paul Blankley.

Jerry is survived by, his father, Charles Blankley; three brothers, Jeff (Michelle), Tim (Mignon) and Eric Blankley; his sister, Tina (Nate) Engel as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

A memorial service for Jerry will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Kemper Center – Founders Hall (6501 – 3rd Avenue). A visitation with the family will be held on Saturday at the Kemper Center from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com