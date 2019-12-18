Gerald J. Fetherston

April 25, 1940 - Dec. 15, 2019

Gerald J. Fetherston, age 79, died on Sunday, December 15, 2019. He was born April 25, 1940 the son of the late Paul J. and Marion (Vogel) Fetherston.

On September 4, 1965, he married Mary Lowe in Milwaukee, WI. Jerry worked as a speech therapist for Kenosha Unified School District for 28 years before his retirement.

Survivors include his wife, Mary; two children, Mark A. (Karen) Fetherston and Kathleen A. (Aaron) Thomson; grandchildren, Stuart Fetherston, Nathan Fetherston, Savannah Thomson, Hayden Thomson, Landon Thomson, and Kennedy Thomson; sister Margaret Wagner, brother-in-law Stanley Lowe; and sister-in-law Barbara Fetherston.

In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by siblings, Mary Leonard, and Paul R. Fetherston; brothers-in-law, Robert Lowe and Peter Lowe; and a sister-in-law, Catherine Karolzak.

Funeral services and interment will be private. A memorial gathering will take place from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019, at The Durand Mansion (Racine Masonic Center), 1012 Main St., Racine, WI 53403. In lieu of flowers, donations to a family memorial to be contributed to a scholarship fund for Jerry's grandchildren are appreciated.

