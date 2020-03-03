Gerald J. "Jerry" Laurin, Jr.

May 4, 1936 - February 27, 2020

Gerald J. "Jerry" Laurin, Jr., age 83, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020, at his home in East Dubuque, IL. Jerry was born May 4, 1936 in Holyoke, MA to Gerald and Alice (nèe Kurash) Laurin. On March 2, 1957, he married the love of his life, Adell Louise Helmer, at St. Gilbert Catholic Church, Grayslake, IL. After raising two daughters and living in Grayslake, IL for over 30 years, Jerry and Adell moved to Trevor, WI. There they worked for the Dousman Transport Company, where Jerry drove a public-school bus and Adell was his aid. Jerry always had a never-ending supply of Dum-Dums Lollipops to share with the children. He also enjoyed remodeling Kaiser Fraser antique cars and travelling the country to attend shows. Following Adell's passing July 2010, Jerry remained in Trevor until 2017. He relocated to East Dubuque, IL where he lived with his youngest daughter and her family.

Jerry is survived by his children, Debra D. (Anthony R.) Haddix, Orlando, FL and Vicki A. (Warren M.) Steffens, East Dubuque, IL; his 3 grandchildren, Candice L., Sabrina R. and Travis J. Steffens; his 3 great-grandchildren, Levi M., Lexus L. and Ella Mae Steffens; his siblings, Ronald Laurin and Sandi Hinton. He is preceded in death by his wife, Adell Louise Laurin; father, Gerald J Laurin, Sr.; mother, Alice Laurin; and sister-in-law, Mary Laurin.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service commencing at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Strang Funeral Home, 1055 Main St., Antioch, IL 60002. Interment will be private. For additional information, call 847-395-4000. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make gift contributions to Hospice of Dubuque at www.hospiceofdubuque.org or 1670 JFK Road, Dubuque, IA 52002.