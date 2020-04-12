Gerald John Bielarczyk

March 4, 1953 - April 4, 2020

Gerald "Jerry" Bielarczyk, age 67 of Kenosha, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Froedtert South-Kenosha Campus

Born in Chicago, IL on March 4, 1953, he was the son of the late Edmund and Dolores (Novak) Bielarczyk.

Jerry attended Janesville School for the Blind, the Kenosha Achievement Center and most recently Career Industry.

Jerry was a member of the National Camps for the Blind which was presented by Christian Records. He had a great memory with dates and was very knowledgeable in music trivia. He was involved with Special Olympics for bowling and swimming. Jerry loved to go out and eat and enjoyed swimming in Silver Lake.

Gerald is survived by his brother, Edmund (Maggie) Bielarczyk; his sisters, Adrienne (Ron) Bertrand, Dolly (Dale) Olsen, Pat (Dan) Revoy; his aunt, Maryann Lachman; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to his father Edmund Bielarczyk and his mother Dolores Frad, he was preceded in death by his brother, Raymond Smith; and his beloved uncle Tony Bielarczyk.

Funeral services honoring Gerald's life will be held at a later date. Private Interment will take place in Wood National Cemetery.

Gerald's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Group Home Care Providers throughout the years, and to his special friend and caregiver Sue Brown for the loving care they provided.

