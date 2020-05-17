Gerald (Jerry) L. Glitzky 1937 - 2020 Gerald (Jerry) L. Glitzky of Kenosha, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Aurora Hospital after a long battle with COPD. He was born on May 25, 1937, in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, to the late William Glitzky and Erna (Hubmann) Glitzky. He was a long time, faithful member of the Wisconsin Synod faith, being baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church in Jefferson, WI. He and his wife of 56 years, Jean (Truttschel) Glitzky, were married in Sheboygan, WI. When they moved to Kenosha, they became faithful members of Friedens Lutheran Church, where Jerry served as a member of the church council and the usher team. Jerry graduated from Jefferson High School in 1955, where he played drums in the band and sang in the choir. Upon graduation, Jerry decided to serve his country in the U. S. Navy. He served for 4 years and was given the distinction of "top secret clearance." In 1959, he was honorably discharged as a Yeomen 3rd Class. Jerry continued his love for music, not only in the navy band, but also when he and several of his Kenosha friends enjoyed having a small band, playing for weddings and other small events. Jerry was enthusiastic about continuing his German heritage here in Kenosha by joining MGV Harmonia, a German men's chorus interested in promoting German culture. He was a member for over 40 years. He also served as their corresponding secretary and their newsletter editor for many years. Jerry loved to serve others. In Kenosha, he was a social worker for Kenosha County, eventually becoming a supervisor in Foster Care. He retired in 1994. During his time with Kenosha County, Jerry enjoyed playing softball and basketball with many of his co-workers. In addition to his wife, Jerry is survived by their three wonderful children, Jori Bucko and dear friend, Doug Swartz, Jodi (Brent) Smith, and James (Melissa) Glitzky, and seven super grandkids, Joshua and Nicholas Bucko, Kinsey, Kiley and Camden Smith, Abygail and Carsten Glitzky, as well as nieces and a nephew. The kids and grandkids have all gotten their love of sports from Jerry. Jori and Jodi can't forget how the bleacher stands would break out in laughter, when Jerry shouted to his girls' softball teams, "Let's get those pineapples!" Jerry and Jean enjoyed watching many Kenosha Rotary Softball tournaments in which Jori, Jodi, and Jim participated. Jerry would ring the cowbell, long before people started ringing them at marathons. The family also enjoyed summer vacations fishing. Jerry thoroughly enjoyed the company of, and babysitting for, his grandchildren, all of whom brought him great joy, as well as watching many of their sporting events. In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy (Bob) Carlson of Boynton Beach, FL, as well as great grandparents, uncles, aunts, and cousins. There will be a private family funeral service and interment. It is hoped that a memorial celebration of Jerry's life can be held at a future date. Anyone wishing to donate to causes in honor of Gerald Glitzky, please consider Friedens Lutheran Church and Hospice Alliance. We express a heartfelt thank-you to the wonderfularing staff at Aurora Hospital. Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services 3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101 www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on May 17, 2020.