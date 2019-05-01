Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald "Jerry" Mars. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gerald Patrick "Jerry" Mars



1947 - 2019



Jerry Mars, 72, passed away Feb. 22, 2019, in San Clemente, Calf. Jerry was the son of the late Louis and Mary (Rutkowski) Mars.



Jerry was born and raised in Kenosha and attended St. James, St. Joseph's High School and the University of Notre Dame where he was in the Glee Club for four years. During those years he came to the conclusion that he was indeed an Irishman at heart and St. Patrick's Day became one of his favorite holidays, but Christmas still topped his list.



He moved to San Clemente, Calf. and never looked back. Jerry loved the ocean, the beach, the beautiful sunsets and lighthouses (an enormous collection). He also loved seafood crepes, lemon bars, cheesecake and last but not least, Mars Bars, sounds like a party.



That being said he still loved coming back to Kenosha to see family and to indulge in the best pizza ever, no matter where you live.



He is survived by brothers, Donald, William (Linda), Robert (Marilyn), sister MaryLou (Mars) Pulera, nieces, nephews and lifelong friend, Lorraine (Russo) Gregersen, who all loved him deeply.



We feel great sorrow at his loss but our precious memories will live in our hearts. He will not be forgotten. Jerry loved his family and took extreme pride in everything they did.





