Gerald "'Jerry'" W. Beth

Gerald "Jerry" W. Beth, 70, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side, Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at his residence.

A complete obituary will be available on Saturday from the Bruch Funeral Home.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

Visit Jerry's

Online Memorial Book

www.bruchfuneralhome.net