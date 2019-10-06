Gerald "'Jerry'" W. Beth

Gerald "Jerry" W. Beth, 70, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side after a hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at his residence.

The family would like to thank Dr. David Knight and the staff at the Cancer Center for the loving and compassionate care given to Jerry.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Jerry will be held on Monday, October 7 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church (Corner of 39th Ave. and 73rd St.). Interment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home and again on Monday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. Memorials would be appreciated to Hospice Alliance or to St. Mary's Catholic Church.

Jerry loved football, please pay tribute to him by wearing your favorite team's jersey on Sunday.

