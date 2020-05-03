Gerald W. Kazin
1942 - 2020
Gerald W. Kazin 1942 - 2020 Gerald W. Kazin, age 78, of Burlington passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Seasons Hospice in Wauwatosa, WI. He was born March 25, 1942 to Joseph and Margaret (nee Wiersma) Kazin in Kenosha, WI. His early life was spent in Kenosha where he graduated from Bradford High School and Kenosha Technical College. On March 16, 1963 he was united in marriage to Phyllis Kolb in Kenosha, WI. Following their marriage, they resided in Twin Lakes, Door County, Waupaca and later moved to Burlington where they have resided for the past 8 years. Gerald worked as a sheet metal journeyman for Illinois Range in Bristol. He was a member of the Sheet Metal Local Union #18. He was an avid fisherman and especially loved bass fishing. Gerald also enjoyed golfing and keeping up with Green Bay Packers and the Wisconsin Badgers. But, more than anything, he treasured the time he spent with family, especially his children and grandchildren. He was their number 1 fan, never missing their sporting events. Gerald is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Phyllis, children Scott Kazin and Randal (Leslie) Kazin, grandchildren: Mitchell Kazin, Connor Kazin, Shavonne Moehr, Holly Godfrey, Gifford and Ross Roussel. He is further survived by his siblings: Nancy Callahan, Ronald (Kathy) Kazin and Shirley (Peter) Gallo, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. In honor of Gerald, the family has suggested memorials be made to Our Harmony Club in Racine or Lyons. Gerald's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Seasons Hospice and the staff and volunteers at Our Harmony Club for all their care and compassion. Visitation and Service will be held at a later date. Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory 625 S. Browns Lake Drive Burlington, WI 53105 (262) 763-3434 www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

Published in Kenosha News on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Visitation
Service
Funeral services provided by
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Browns Lake Crematory
625 Browns Lake Dr.
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434
