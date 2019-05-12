Kenosha News

Gerald "Jerry" Wienkers

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald "Jerry" Wienkers.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Gerald H. "Jerry" Wienkers

1944 - 2019

Gerald H. "Jerry" Wienkers, 75, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Hospice Alliance/Hospice House.

Born in Dodgeville, Wis. on Feb. 12, 1944, he was the son of Francis and Blanche (Nechvatal) Wienkers. He was a graduate of Grant High School.

On Aug. 1, 1964, in Montfort, Wis., he was united in marriage to Wanda Lucas. Jerry was offered a job with AMC and they moved to Kenosha making it their new home.

Jerry was employed as a semi-truck driver, retiring from Yellow Freight in 2008.

He was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church, Teamsters Local #705, Silver Sneakers and Over the Hill Gang.

Jerry enjoyed playing cards, bowling and entertaining. He loved life and his wit stayed with him until his final days. Jerry was a classic person to anyone who knew him.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Wanda; his son, Brian (Tasya Exner) Wienkers; his daughters, Laurel (Tim Dupee) Wienkers and Diane (Kurt) Bergendahl; and his grandchildren, Myranda Wienkers, Sydney Wienkers, Kyle Bergendahl and Nicole Bergendahl.

He is further survived by his sisters, Patricia Jones and Pauline Gay; his brothers, Joseph (Marianne) Wienkers and Kevin (Cindy) Wienkers; his sisters-in-law, Dottie Wienkers, Carolyn (Robert) Blotz and Marjean (Jay) Kraemer his brother-in-law, Robert Hoffmann; his aunt, Elsie Esser; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Blanche Wienkers; his father and mother-in-law, Carl and Marge Lucas; his twin sons, James and John Wienkers; his brother, Charles Wienkers; his sisters, Mary Jean Wienkers, Karen Latham and Marilyn Hoffmann; his Godson, Eric Latham; and his brothers-in-law, Roger Latham, Dale Jones and Bernie Gay.

Funeral Services honoring Jerry's life will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Therese Catholic Church, 2020 91st Street. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for the Mass. A gathering of relatives and friends will take place at the Piasecki Funeral Home on Friday, May 17, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Jerry's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Mariani and Hospice Alliance, Inc. for the exceptional care they provided. They will not be forgotten.



Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144

262-658-4101

Online Condolences at www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on May 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.