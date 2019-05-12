Gerald H. "Jerry" Wienkers

1944 - 2019

Gerald H. "Jerry" Wienkers, 75, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Hospice Alliance/Hospice House.

Born in Dodgeville, Wis. on Feb. 12, 1944, he was the son of Francis and Blanche (Nechvatal) Wienkers. He was a graduate of Grant High School.

On Aug. 1, 1964, in Montfort, Wis., he was united in marriage to Wanda Lucas. Jerry was offered a job with AMC and they moved to Kenosha making it their new home.

Jerry was employed as a semi-truck driver, retiring from Yellow Freight in 2008.

He was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church, Teamsters Local #705, Silver Sneakers and Over the Hill Gang.

Jerry enjoyed playing cards, bowling and entertaining. He loved life and his wit stayed with him until his final days. Jerry was a classic person to anyone who knew him.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Wanda; his son, Brian (Tasya Exner) Wienkers; his daughters, Laurel (Tim Dupee) Wienkers and Diane (Kurt) Bergendahl; and his grandchildren, Myranda Wienkers, Sydney Wienkers, Kyle Bergendahl and Nicole Bergendahl.

He is further survived by his sisters, Patricia Jones and Pauline Gay; his brothers, Joseph (Marianne) Wienkers and Kevin (Cindy) Wienkers; his sisters-in-law, Dottie Wienkers, Carolyn (Robert) Blotz and Marjean (Jay) Kraemer his brother-in-law, Robert Hoffmann; his aunt, Elsie Esser; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Blanche Wienkers; his father and mother-in-law, Carl and Marge Lucas; his twin sons, James and John Wienkers; his brother, Charles Wienkers; his sisters, Mary Jean Wienkers, Karen Latham and Marilyn Hoffmann; his Godson, Eric Latham; and his brothers-in-law, Roger Latham, Dale Jones and Bernie Gay.

Funeral Services honoring Jerry's life will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Therese Catholic Church, 2020 91st Street. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for the Mass. A gathering of relatives and friends will take place at the Piasecki Funeral Home on Friday, May 17, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Jerry's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Mariani and Hospice Alliance, Inc. for the exceptional care they provided. They will not be forgotten.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144

262-658-4101