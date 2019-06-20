Geraldine B. Binder

1940 - 20109

Geraldine B. "Geri" Binder, 79, of Racine passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019, at her home with her family by her side.

Funeral services for Geri will be held at 1 p.m.. on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the Kemper Center Founders Hall (6501 – 3rd Avenue). A visitation with the family will take place at Kemper Center on Saturday from noon, until the time of service.

