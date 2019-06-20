Kenosha News

Geraldine B. Binder (1940 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Dear Uncle Ted and Family...So sorry to hear the sad news..."
    - Kris McGinnis
  • "Dear Ted and Family, May you find peace in the days and..."
    - Erin Reeves
Service Information
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations - Stephen P. Casey, Owner
3016 75th Street
Kenosha, WI
53142
(262)-653-0667
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Kemper Center Founders Hall
6501 – 3rd Avenue
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Kemper Center Founders Hall
6501 – 3rd Avenue
Obituary
Geraldine B. Binder

1940 - 20109

Geraldine B. "Geri" Binder, 79, of Racine passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019, at her home with her family by her side.

Funeral services for Geri will be held at 1 p.m.. on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the Kemper Center Founders Hall (6501 – 3rd Avenue). A visitation with the family will take place at Kemper Center on Saturday from noon, until the time of service.

